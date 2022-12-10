  1. EPaper
Japanese encephalitis confirmed in boy from U.P.

December 10, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Japanese encephalitis virus infection has been confirmed in a 10-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh staying at Pakkayil, near Vadakara, in Kozhikode district.

This virus infection is spread by the bite of mosquitoes. According to sources, the boy was admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with fever, headache, and other symptoms on December 5. He was in the intensive care unit for two days and was shifted to the ward on Friday.

A team from the medical college and staff from the district vector control unit of the Health department visited Pakkayil area on Saturday. The officials suspect that the origin could be migratory birds or mosquitoes both of which have their presence in the area.

Fogging will be taken up and a fever survey will be held from Sunday to figure out if more persons are infected.

