Japanese defence ship leaves Kochi

March 11, 2023 02:20 am | Updated March 10, 2023 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship Suzutsuki made port call at Kochi between March 9 and 10. The ship was accorded a warm reception by the Southern Naval Command band. During the ship’s port call, professional interactions and visits to various training schools were undertaken.

The ship is on its return passage to Japan after completing anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. Indian, Japanese, French and Australian navies are expected to hold an exercise in the Indian Ocean.  

