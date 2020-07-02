Kerala

‘Japan Violet’ to weed out wild rice menace

The Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Pilicode, has implemented an innovative programme for eradicating the wild rice menace in paddy fields using Japan Violet, a rice variety, in Kasaragod district.

T. Vanaja, Associate Director of Research, said because of the wild rice, a majority of farmers were reluctant to cultivate the first crop as the weed was a major problem during the season.

Dr. Vanaja said as part of the project, the research station had distributed 300 kg of Japan Violet seeds for cultivation on 10 acres at Thimiri Vayal Padasekharam.

Sixteen groups, consisting of farmers, students, members of youth clubs had joined the effort to remove the wild rice.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 11:47:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/japan-violet-to-weed-out-wild-rice-menace/article31974608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY