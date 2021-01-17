January rain keeps Idukki water level high

The unexpected rain in January has contributed to a high storage level in the Idukki reservoir, which the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) authorities consider as one of the highest levels during the period.
Normally, the rainfall in the first week of January is unexpected and it is hoped that the high storage level could help the State tide over power shortage during the peak summer season. The Idukki dam is reserved for meeting the power demand in the summer when it escalates, KSEB authorities said.
When compared to the water storage in the first two weeks of January, it is the highest storage recorded during the last ten-year period. The water level in the Idukki reservoir as recorded on Sunday was 2,386.08 ft that is 81% of the total storage level. The power generation in the Moolamattom power house remained above normal, which was 8.17 mu (million unit) on Saturday.
According to KSEB officials, the unexpected rainfall and low consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 situation are the main reasons for the high storage level in Idukki reservoir now.
Small dams too
The small hydel dams in the district also have a better storage level. Following the increase in the power generation at Moolamattom power house, the water level started declining.
The level reached near the full reservoir level in the last southwest monsoon season.
KSEB executive engineer (dam safety) R. Sreedevi said there was a better storage in the Idukki reservoir now.
