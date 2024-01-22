GIFT a SubscriptionGift
January 24 strike: government to invoke dies non

January 22, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dies non, the ‘no work, no pay’ principle, will be applicable to employees who fail to report for work on January 24, Wednesday, in connection with the token strike announced by organisations representing a section of government employees and teachers, the government said on Monday. According to a government order issued on Monday, government employees (including gazetted officers) and teachers will not be allowed leave on January 24 except in unavoidable circumstances such as a close relative falling ill.

Dies non will apply to unauthorised absence, and the day’s salary will be deducted from the salary for the month of February. Temporary employees who fail to report for work on January 24 will be removed from service, the order said.

Employees who apply for leave on medical grounds will be required to produce a medical certificate issued by a government doctor. District Collectors and department heads have been directed to ensure the safety of employees who keep away from the strike and report for work. They have been directed to seek the assistance of police, if needed.

The order also adds that employees who engage in violence or destroy public property will be prosecuted.

