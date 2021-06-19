‘Janu paid ₹4.5 lakh to former CPI(M) MLA’

KALPETTA

19 June 2021 21:55 IST

MSF leader produces digital evidence

Muslim Student Federation (MSF) State president P.K. Navas on Saturday alleged that tribal leader and chairperson of the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) C.K. Janu had paid ₹4.5 lakh to CPI(M) leader and former Kalpetta MLA C.K. Saseendran.

Speaking to media at Sulthan Bathery on Saturday, Mr. Navas said BJP State president K. Surendran had bribed Ms. Janu ₹50 lakh on two occasions to contest in the recent Assembly election as an NDA candidate in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly segment and she paid ₹4.5 lakh to Mr. Saseendran from it through the Kalpetta branch of the Kerala Bank, where Mr. Saseendran’s wife is working, on March 9.

Mr. Navas said he had handed over the digital evidence of the transaction to police on the day.

The Sulthan Bathery police had registered a case against Mr. Surendran and Ms. Janu on a complaint filed Mr. Navas.

However, Mr. Saseedran said the allegation was highly fabricated. He had paid ₹3 lakh to Ms. Janu two years ago, while Ms. Janu had alliance with the LDF, through her bank account as financial assistance and Mr. Janu paid it back in two instalments through his bank account, Mr. Saseendran said.

Ms. Janu said the allegation was baseless as she had borrowed the amount from Mr. Saseendran as loan and she paid it back. There was nothing in the allegation as the transaction was quite transparent, she added.