Janu issues lawyer notice

KALPETTA

03 June 2021 23:26 IST

Tribal leader and chairperson of the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) C.K. Janu issued a lawyer notice to her party colleague and JRP State treasurer Praseeda Azheekode and Prakasan Morazha on Thursday.

Ms. Janu says in the notice, issued through advocate T.M. Rasheed, that she had been in the forefront of struggles concerning tribespeople and was the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in Sulthan Bathery in the last Assembly polls. However, Ms. Praseeda and Mr. Prakasan have been trying to tarnish her image and that of the party by making derogatory remarks on social, visual, and print media for the past three weeks. They had issued a press release using a fake letterhead and seal of the party secretary to some media saying that she had been suspended from the party for financial fraud and selling of votes.

Ms. Praseeda alleged on Wednesday that BJP State president K. Surendran had paid Ms. Janu ₹10 lakh to ensure her re-entry to the NDA.

