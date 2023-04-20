Jansuraksha programme begins in Kottayam

April 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Jansuraksha 2023, a campaign that seeks to cover all people under the various social security programmes initiated by the Union government took off to a formal start in Kottayam on Thursday with District Collector P.K. Jayasree joining the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) programme. The campaign, which will be on till June 30 this year, seeks to bring the residents of all six municipalities and 71 panchayats under the PMSBY and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) programmes.