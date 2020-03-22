Janata curfew total in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam

Chinnakkada, the busy city centre of Kollam, wore a totally deserted look on Sunday along with all other junctions that usually remain abuzz during morning hours.

The janata curfew has been nearly complete in the district, even in rural parts, except for police vehicles and stray cyclists. Unlike other days Asramam maidan had no morning walkers and the string of small shops surrounding it including tea stalls remained closed. Since KSRTC buses, taxi services and autorickshaws totally kept off the road there was almost zero traffic on all major roads in the city including National Highways.

While the public stayed indoors, all shops, restaurants and other business outlets kept their shutters closed from 7 a.m. Kollam KSRTC stand and railway station reported minimal activity while reports of complete shutdown were received from places like Chathannur, Kottiyam, Punalur, Kottarakara and Pathanapuram. Fire and Rescue teams were seen cleaning and disinfecting public spaces including bus stands.

Though temples were opened for morning pooja, entry was restricted and several temple authorities had already informed the devotees that they will not be allowed darshan.

Infant Jesus Cathedral, Thangasseri, suspended the regular Sunday mass for the laity following the instructions of Kollam Bishop Antony Mullassery.

Since dairy farmers and distributors participated in the curfew, milk distribution was partially affected in the district.

Usually milk reaches the Milma agencies across the district from 4.30 a.m, but on Sunday the distribution line was not functional. In the evening families from many apartment complexes and residential areas came out clapping hands and clanking metal plates (thalis) expressing their appreciation and gratitude towards those working in the Health sector.

Hospitals and medical stores functioned as usual.

In Pathanamthitta

Special Correspondent writes from Pathanamthitta: A virtual lockdown was observed in Pathanamthitta district to mark the janata curfew, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight COVID-19 on Sunday.

The entire population observed a self-imposed quarantine. People remained at their homes through out the janata curfew period. Vehicles kept off the roads, giving all towns, villages and towns a deserted look. There were also reports of people clapping their hands beating drums from their homes, later, in the afternoon, extending full support to the janata curfew and various other initiatives of the government to fight the COVID-19 threat.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavsayi Ekopana Samiti has decided to restrict the functioning of shops in Thiruvalla town from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday in view of the COVID-19 threat.

In Kottayam

Staff Reporter writes from Kottayam: The self-imposed janata curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was complete in Kottayam with people confining themselves to their homes throughout the day.

The roads wore a deserted look right from the morning as public transport came to a standstill.

Barring a few two-wheelers, there were no vehicle movements along the major and internal roads.

All shops and other business establishments including the fuel stations remained closed.

The churches in the district, which generally witness huge gatherings on Sundays, too wore a deserted look as the mass was celebrated without the gathering of the faithful.

Earlier in the day, the police offered assistance to a 28-member group of inter-State migrant workers and their family members, who had been asked to leave the Kottayam railway station. The group, mostly comprising estate workers from Nedumkandam in Idukki, had reached Kottayam the other day for boarding a train to Kolkota on Sunday evening.

With the train service coming to a halt, they were asked to leave the station premises immediately. Soon, the local police intervened in the issue, offered the group members food and water and shifted them to the Kottayam General Hospital, where they have been accommodated currently.

In Alappuzha

Staff Reporter writes from Alappuzha:

The people of Alappuzha joined others in the country in observing ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday, in a bid to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The Alappuzha town and other places in the district wore a deserted look with the majority of the people deciding to remain indoors. All shops and commercial establishments remained shut. Roads were empty as the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private buses kept off road. The State Water Transport Department too joined the curfew by not operating services.

In the evening, people clapped, clanged utensils in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for thanking those at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19. As of Sunday evening, 4,428 people were under home quarantine in the district. Besides, 11 people were admitted to isolation wards in Government Medical College, Alappuzha, General Hospital, Alappuzha, Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam and Taluk Hospital, Haripad with symptoms of the disease.

Of the samples collected from 142 people so far, 138 have been tested negative for COVID-19. Results of four samples are pending, officials added.