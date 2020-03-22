Janata Curfew: Churches, railway stations, markets empty in Kochi

Churches, railway stations and markets in Kochi remained empty early on March 22 as people began to observe a day-long Janata Curfew against the spread of COVID-19.

Sunday Mass was celebrated without the gathering of the faithful.

The Ernakulam south railway station was deserted with only a couple of people alighting from a train that arrived from Velankanni. Two shops were serving coffee and tea but with half opened shutters. There were no modes of public transport in sight.

In Kakkanad, a busy suburb of Kochi, the usual Sunday markets for organic vegetables remained closed. The market that opens early in the morning and frequented by workers from other States is shuttered. The cloth and footwear market that sells cheap items is also empty.

The roads are devoid of vehicles and a few walkers were seen in the early hours in suburb Kakkanad.

The St. Francis and St. Mary’s cathedrals, where Sunday Mass attendance is usually high were empty. The Mass at these churches were live cast for those who wanted to participate.