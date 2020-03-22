Kerala

Janata Curfew: Churches, railway stations, markets empty in Kochi

The empty St. Mary’s Basilica in Kochi during Sunday Mass on March 22. The Mass was live streamed for those who couldn’t participate because of the Janata Curfew.

The empty St. Mary’s Basilica in Kochi during Sunday Mass on March 22. The Mass was live streamed for those who couldn’t participate because of the Janata Curfew.   | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The faithful were absent at the St. Francis and St. Mary’s cathedrals, where Sunday Mass attendance is usually high.

Churches, railway stations and markets in Kochi remained empty early on March 22 as people began to observe a day-long Janata Curfew against the spread of COVID-19.

Sunday Mass was celebrated without the gathering of the faithful.

The Ernakulam south railway station was deserted with only a couple of people alighting from a train that arrived from Velankanni. Two shops were serving coffee and tea but with half opened shutters. There were no modes of public transport in sight.

In Kakkanad, a busy suburb of Kochi, the usual Sunday markets for organic vegetables remained closed. The market that opens early in the morning and frequented by workers from other States is shuttered. The cloth and footwear market that sells cheap items is also empty.

The roads are devoid of vehicles and a few walkers were seen in the early hours in suburb Kakkanad.

The St. Francis and St. Mary’s cathedrals, where Sunday Mass attendance is usually high were empty. The Mass at these churches were live cast for those who wanted to participate.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 11:47:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/janata-curfew-churches-railway-stations-markets-empty-in-kochi/article31133846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY