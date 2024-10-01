GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Janasadas by Kottayam MP witnesses overwhelming response

Published - October 01, 2024 07:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Janasadas organised by Kottayam MP, K. Francis George in a bid to address the problems faced by rail commuters and the public received an overwhelming response on Tuesday.

People, mostly rail users, lined up to submit several complaints about the shortcomings of the Railways, ranging from a shortage of MEMU train services to severe overcrowding. Elected representatives including Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Anoop Jacob, who attended the sessions held at various railway stations also briefed Mr. George on the infrastructure development needs specific to each station.

During his address at the inaugural session in Chingavanom, the MP assured the attendees that he would advocate for more train stops at Chingavanom, which is conveniently located near MC Road, and explore the possibility of constructing a fourth platform.

At subsequent sessions held at the Kumaranallur, Chottanikkara, Kanjiramattom, and Mulathuruthy stations, Mr. George pledged to bring the public’s concerns to the attention of the relevant railway officials. The sessions at the remaining stations in the constituency will resume on Wednesday evening

