Janardhanan Nedungadi is dead

Eminent Sopana Sangeetham exponent Janardhanan Nedungadi died at a hospital in Kunnamkualm on Wednesday. He was 90.

He performed Sopana Sangeetham at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, for more than six-and-a- half decades.

The Zamorin had appointed Kuttan Nedungadi, Janardhanan Nedungadi’s grandfather, for performing Sopana Sangeetham at the temple. After that Janardhanan Nedungadi’s father Anujan Thirumulppad performed it. Later, Janardharan Nedungadi continued the legacy.

He was a recipient of many awards.

