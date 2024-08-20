Janamaitri police transform lives of 120 people through free PSC coaching

In a remarkable community service initiative, the Thalassery Janamaitri police have paved the way for success for 120 people over a span of 11 years through their free Public Service Commission (PSC) examination coaching.

The programme, launched on January 1, 2013, has been instrumental in guiding several towards government jobs, significantly improving their socio-economic standing.

The training sessions, held at the Janamaitri hall near the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Police, have resulted in numerous successful careers. Jyolsna, the programme’s first trainee, serves in the police department. The impact of the initiative is evident, with several departments, including Excise, Health, and Education, across the district now employing individuals who were once part of this coaching programme.

Boosted confidence

Coordinator K.V. Pradeep said most of those attending the training were from economically weaker sections, and the training facilities had boosted their confidence to face competitive examinations.

He said that the idea was the brain child of Biju John Lucas, who now works in the Anti-Terrorist Squad, and community relation officer Vrijanath, who spearheaded the programme. The team comprises serving police officers and dedicated volunteers and the programme offers study materials, career guidance, and a well-stocked reference library with over 1,200 books. The library also supports students pursuing BBA, MBA, BCom, and MCom degrees, offering vital resources for their studies.

The training centre is currently run under the supervision of District Police Chief (Kannur City) Ajith Kumar and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) K.S. Shahansha. Pratishkumar, former ASP, had initiated an Adivasi-friendly project too, offering training and transportation to tribal youths. As a result, 15 tribal candidates secured government jobs.

Civil Services training

The Janamaitri police plan to offer general knowledge and Civil Services foundation classes to high school students.

The programme is open to anyone aspiring for Public Service Commission examination coaching. Through the initiative, the Janamaitri police have enhanced the employability of local residents and fostered a culture of education and community empowerment.

