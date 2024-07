The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and North Paravur municipality will hold a ‘Janakeeya Sadas’ at the Town Hall in North Paravur on Wednesday, to hear the opinion of commuters about introducing buses in routes where there is inadequate public transport. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, officials of MVD, police, Revenue, PWD and the civic body, apart from those representing residents’ associations, bus operators and workers’ unions will be among those present, says a release by MVD.

