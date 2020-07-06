Janakeeya restaurants make a comeback

The Janakeeya restaurants, which along with the community kitchens had become a lifeline for many during the extended lockdown from March, are making a comeback during the triple lockdown in the capital city. The Kudumbashree district mission will open 10 Janakeeya restaurants in the city on Tuesday. The city Corporation has extended its support for the distribution of food packets across the city.

On Monday, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Kudumbashree Mission officials held a meeting with Mayor K. Sreekumar on the arrangements to be made for the purpose. In April, soon after the lockdown began, the first such Janakeeya restaurant was opened at the Corporation’s jubilee building near Overbridge Junction, with meal parcels priced at ₹25.

The Kudumbashree has now set up a temporary call centre with block co-ordinators for receiving the food orders.

Orders till 8 a.m.

Orders for a particular day can be placed from the previous day till 8 a.m. on the day. The food packets as per the orders would be delivered to the respective zonal office of the Corporation, from where it will be delivered to the specific location.

In addition to the existing restaurant at Overbridge, restaurants will be opened at Overbridge, Vallakkadavu, Nettayam, Jagathy, Nalanchira, Nemom, Vazhuthacaud, Medical College, Kazhakuttam and Mannanthala. During the lockdown too, five Janakeeya restaurants were opened, but were closed later due to fall in demand. For bookings, contact – 9061917457, 8921663642, 9400939914, 9020078480, 7012389098.

Those eligible

Those eligible for food supply service are aged people above 65 and living alone, differently abled persons living alone, persons living in hostels, lodges or institutions without canteen facility. Not more than two food packets will be distributed to a house or family.

The surprise announcement of the triple lockdown on Monday night left quite a few in the city stranded without arrangements for food. Those hit included security personnel in flats and institutions and those staying in single-room apartments without kitchen facilities. The opening of the Janakeeya restaurants could solve some of the issues faced by them.