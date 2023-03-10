ADVERTISEMENT

Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha to enter Alappuzha on Sunday

March 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan will enter the Alappuzha district on March 12.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, CPI (M) district secretary R. Nazar said the Jatha would be accorded a reception at Thavanakadavu at 9 a.m. on Sunday. On the first day of the district tour, public meetings will be held at Thuravoor, Cherthala, Nedumudi, Haripad and Alappuzha beach. Mr. Govindan will meet eminent personalities from the district Monday morning. Later, public meetings will be held at Kayamkulam, Charumoodu and Chengannur before entering Pathanamthitta.

On allegations of domestic violence levelled against a CPI (M) Kayamkulam area committee member, Mr. Nazar said the party would initiate stringent action against him if found guilty. On reports of discontent in the CPI (M) at Cheriyanad, he said the party leadership would talk with the members who offered their resignations. CPI (M) State committee member C.B. Chandrababu also attended the press meet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US