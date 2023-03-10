Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha to enter Alappuzha on Sunday

March 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan will enter the Alappuzha district on March 12.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, CPI (M) district secretary R. Nazar said the Jatha would be accorded a reception at Thavanakadavu at 9 a.m. on Sunday. On the first day of the district tour, public meetings will be held at Thuravoor, Cherthala, Nedumudi, Haripad and Alappuzha beach. Mr. Govindan will meet eminent personalities from the district Monday morning. Later, public meetings will be held at Kayamkulam, Charumoodu and Chengannur before entering Pathanamthitta.

On allegations of domestic violence levelled against a CPI (M) Kayamkulam area committee member, Mr. Nazar said the party would initiate stringent action against him if found guilty. On reports of discontent in the CPI (M) at Cheriyanad, he said the party leadership would talk with the members who offered their resignations. CPI (M) State committee member C.B. Chandrababu also attended the press meet.

