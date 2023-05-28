Janakeeya Hotel entrepreneurs in dire straits

May 28, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

It seems an endless wait for government subsidy for Kudumbashree Janakeeya Hotels in the State. Drowning in debt, some have put up the shutters, while others stay open lest creditors come calling. “Strangely, if we open the hotel, they go easy on us,” says a member of a Kudumbashree unit running a Janakeeya Hotel in Wayanad.

Perhaps even the creditors are hopeful they will get back their money some day if the Kudumbashree hotels continue functioning. But the Janakeeya Hotels are not holding their breath. “We got subsidy last back in July 22. Since then, no funds have come our way,” says the Kudumbashree member.

Most of the hotels have subsidy arrears running into lakhs pending for a period from 10 months to one year and three months pending. In Wayanad itself, at least ₹1 crore is due, says a Janakeeya Hotel member there.

Four hotels in the district wrapped up operations at the end of last year rather than continue an increasingly futile wait.

Today, only 26 hotels are pulling along somehow. The women say they are losing family support too.

“The Kudumbashree got us to open the Janakeeya Hotels, pushing us into debt. If they cannot continue the subsidy, then why not close the hotels instead of making us women and our families suffer. If we do not get subsidy before May 31, we will close down the hotels and protest in Thiruvananthapuram”

On Monday last, the hotels held a token strike in front of the Wayanad Collectorate to press their demand for immediate release of subsidy.

In the State capital, some hotels have closed down, but others are hesitant to even protest fearing repercussions. A group of Janakeeya Hotel entrepreneurs petitioned the Finance and the Local Self-government Ministers a fortnight ago. They were assured by Ministerial staff that they would get money in a handful of days, but with every day that goes by, their desperation has been mounting. “We are regularly promised that the subsidy will soon be sanctioned just to appease us, to no avail.”

The entrepreneurs say not only are they not getting any subsidy, but also have to bear the burden of rent, electricity, and water charges.

The Janakeeya Hotel entrepreneurs are also upset by the attitude of officials of district Kudumbashree missions. “They do not even know how much money is owed us. They do not respond if we contact them over phone. They tell us they will get funds only if the government sanctions it, and not bother calling to enquire about it,” say the entrepreneurs.

Kudumbashree State Mission officials said the Kudumbashree had received ₹44 crore as total Plan fund a day ago, and some of it would go to the districts for paying the pending subsidy on priority basis. While it would not be adequate to pay the total arrears, they expected to pay around 75% of the subsidy reported by the hotels.