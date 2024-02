Jana Munnetta Yatra to reach Kollam on Feb. 29

February 27, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Jana Munnetta Yatra led by SDPI Kerala State president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Maulavi will reach Kollam on February 29, said district president Latheef Karunagapally at a press meet here on Tuesday. The yatra will start at 3 p.m. from Keralapuram and reach Mukhathala ESI Junction via Kadapakkada, Chinnakada, Meveram and Ayathil. Sharafuddin Ahmad, Vice-president, SDPI, will inaugurate the public meeting. Muvattupuzha Ashraf Maulavi, Roy Araikkal and Tulasidharan Pallikkal will also speak on the occasion.