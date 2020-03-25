Kerala

Jana Jagratha Samitis to join Corona battle

Members of ward committee to monitor people’s compliance with safety norms

An all-party meeting, chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, has decided to intensify the functioning of the Jana Jagratha Samitis at the ward level to prevent the spread COVID-19. Members of each ward would be the convenor of the samiti and officials of various departments and representatives of political parties and Kudumbashree units would be the members of it.

