Jan Shatabdi to run up to Kannur

The five-day-a-week Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi Special, which has been operating up to Kozhikode since Sunday, will instead run from Kannur with immediate effect, Railways have said.

The decision comes in the wake of a request made by the State that the train should operate to and from Kannur.

Railways had on Sunday decided to short-terminate trains at Kozhikode as per a request made by the State government in view of COVID-19.

The problems faced by the commuters proceeding to Kannur and Kasaragod districts forced the government to withdraw the request.

Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi special (02081) will leave Kannur at 4.50 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.25 p.m. Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur Jan Shatabdi special (02082) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.45 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and reach Kannur at 12.20 a.m. next day.