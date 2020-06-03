Kerala

Jan Shatabdi to run up to Kannur

Decision to short terminate service at Kozhikode withdrawn

The five-day-a-week Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi Special, which has been operating up to Kozhikode since Sunday, will instead run from Kannur with immediate effect, Railways have said.

The decision comes in the wake of a request made by the State that the train should operate to and from Kannur.

Railways had on Sunday decided to short-terminate trains at Kozhikode as per a request made by the State government in view of COVID-19.

The problems faced by the commuters proceeding to Kannur and Kasaragod districts forced the government to withdraw the request.

Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi special (02081) will leave Kannur at 4.50 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.25 p.m. Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur Jan Shatabdi special (02082) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.45 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and reach Kannur at 12.20 a.m. next day.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 12:00:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/jan-shatabdi-to-run-up-to-kannur/article31743166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY