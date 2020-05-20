Jan Shatabdi from June 1

The popular inter-city Jan Shatabdi Express trains between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kozhikode and between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kannur will commence operations from June 1.

The 02075/02076 Jan Shatabdi expresses running in the Kozhikode- Thiruvananthapuram- Kozhikode sector and the 02081/02082 Kannur- Thiruvananthapuram Central- Kannur sector figure among the 100 pairs of mail and express trains commencing operations from June 1 in the country. In all, 21 pairs of Jan Shatabdi Expresses have been cleared.The 02618/02617 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Ernakulam- Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express and the 06345/06346 Mumbai LTT- Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mumbai LTT Netravati Express figure among the 73 long-distance trains cleared by the Railway Board for operations. The 12283/12284 Ernakulam- Nizamuddin- Ernakulam Duronto Express also figures among the five trains having non-AC coaches cleared for operations.