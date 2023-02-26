Jan Shatabdi Express cancelled, KSRTC to run more services

February 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12081) leaving Kannur Junction at 4.50 a.m. will be cancelled on Monday in view of the traffic block for engineering works in Pudukad and Thrissur, said Southern Railway in a recent release.

The Southern Railway has similarly rescheduled the service of the Alappuzha– Dhanbad Express. Train No. 13352, scheduled to leave Alappuzha Junction at 6.00 a.m. on Tuesday, will leave Alappuzha at 7.30 a.m. Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 9.10 a.m. on Tuesday, will also be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 10.10 a.m., late by one hour, said the release.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has already made special arrangements to hold extra services for the convenience of passengers from Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur in view of the cancellation of Jan Shatabdi Express on Sunday and Monday.