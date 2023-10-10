HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jamiyyathul Ulama stages Raj Bhavan march pledging solidarity with Palestine

October 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the South Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama stage a march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to express their solidarity with the people of Palestine..

Members of the South Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama stage a march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to express their solidarity with the people of Palestine.. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Prominent Muslim scholars have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider his unconditional support for Israel which has been hell-bent on annihilating Palestinians in violation of international laws.

The country must instead stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine, they said during a demonstration organised by the South Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama outside the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The protesters who commenced their march from near the Martyrs’ Column at Palayam faulted the Prime Minister for adopting an inhumane stand that ignored the moral and democratic values that have been upheld by India. The stance, they cautioned, is bound to tarnish the country’s image on the global stage as well as among Arab nations.

Jamiyyathul Ulama State secretary Kaduvayil S. Mansoorudheen Rashadi inaugurated the demonstration. Senior Jamiyyathul Ulama leaders led the joint stir taken out by Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyattinkara and Kattakkada taluk committees.

District president Kuttichal Hassan Basari Moulavi presided over the protest meet. State working committee member Pachalloor Abdussaleem Moulavi delivered the keynote address.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.