Jamiyyathul Ulama stages Raj Bhavan march pledging solidarity with Palestine

October 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Prominent Muslim scholars have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider his unconditional support for Israel which has been hell-bent on annihilating Palestinians in violation of international laws.

The country must instead stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine, they said during a demonstration organised by the South Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama outside the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The protesters who commenced their march from near the Martyrs’ Column at Palayam faulted the Prime Minister for adopting an inhumane stand that ignored the moral and democratic values that have been upheld by India. The stance, they cautioned, is bound to tarnish the country’s image on the global stage as well as among Arab nations.

Jamiyyathul Ulama State secretary Kaduvayil S. Mansoorudheen Rashadi inaugurated the demonstration. Senior Jamiyyathul Ulama leaders led the joint stir taken out by Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyattinkara and Kattakkada taluk committees.

District president Kuttichal Hassan Basari Moulavi presided over the protest meet. State working committee member Pachalloor Abdussaleem Moulavi delivered the keynote address.