Jamia Hamdard Kannur campus holds its first convocation

The first convocation ceremony of the Kannur campus of the New Delhi-based Jamia Hamdard, a deemed-to-be university, was held here on Thursday.

Jamia Hamdard Vice Chancellor Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain conferred gold medals on top scorers in BA (English), B.Com. (Computer Application) BCA and BBA courses.

Pro Vice Chancellor Ahmed Kamal presented degrees to 153 of the 250 students who passed out in 2018 and 2019. Jamia Hamdard Registrar Syed Saud Akhtar, Deenul Islam Sabha president Ahmed Rayees, and Kannur campus director T.P. Mammooty were present at the function.

Addressing the media later, Prof. Hasnain said Jamia Hamdard was ranked one of the top 20 private universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking.

It has also been adjudged as one of the top 10 private universities in the country, he added.

He also said the institution had been adjudged under the NIRF as the best university for pharmacy education. In the medical education field, it has been ranked third in the country.

Prof. Hasnain observed that the Kannur campus had grown quite fast, from 100 students when it was started six years ago to 900 now. While the thrust of the campus here is liberal arts education, the institution is planning to expand the campus and start courses in science.

He also said Jamia Hamdard, a not-for-profit institution, had been attracting more girl students.