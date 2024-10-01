GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jamat-e-Islami, SDPI behind P.V. Anvar, says CPI(M) leader Paloli Mohammed Kutty

Paloli Mohammed Kutty says Anvar has levelled communal charges against CPI(M) Malappuram district secretary E.N. Mohandas with the intention of gaining support of forces such as SDPI and Jamat-e-Islami

Updated - October 01, 2024 10:27 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Paloli Mohammed Kutty (file)

Paloli Mohammed Kutty (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Veteran communist leader Paloli Mohammed Kutty has come out against Nilambur’s Independent MLA P.V. Anvar for attacking the CPI(M) and its leaders. The CPI(M) leader said religious fundamentalist and extremist forces such as Jamat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were behind Mr. Anvar.

Mr. Kutty said here that Mr. Anvar had levelled communal charges against CPI(M) Malappuram district secretary E.N. Mohandas with the intention of gaining the support of forces such as the SDPI and the Jamat-e-Islami. Mr. Anvar had portrayed Mr. Mohandas as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) man.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan linking Muslims to extremism, says P.V. Anvar

Mr. Kutty accused Mr. Anvar of conspiring to distance Muslim and Christian religious minorities from the CPI(M). “SDPI and Jamat-e-Islami are behind this,” he said.

He said those organisations had stood in the forefront for the successful conduct of Mr. Anvar’s rally at Nilambur on Sunday. He said playing communal cards instead of facing the charges politically could not be agreed. “Attempts to portray CPI(M) leaders as communal will not work,” he said.

Protest against Kerala CM ‘portraying Malappuram district as a hub of anti-national activities’

Mr. Anvar’s charge that the CPI(M) tried to prevent him from doing prayers (namaz) was “so cheap and dangerous” that he was trying to portray that the party was against Islam. Mr. Anvar is toeing the Muslim League line, he said.

“T.K. Hamza, who came to the CPI(M) from the Congress, was a State committee member of the party for many years. He performed Umra and many other Islamic rites. He had no issues in the party. Then how come Mr. Anvar, who is not even a party member, is levelling such charges? It’s a blatant lie,” he said.

Mr. Kutty said Mr. Anvar was deliberately trying to spread communal hatred in the district. He also denied Mr. Anvar’s allegation that the party had intervened in the spending of MLA fund. He also denied the allegation that Mr. Mohandas had tried to defeat Mr. Anvar in Nilambur.

CPI(M) State committee member V.P. Sanu, district secretariat members V.M. Shoukath and Abdullah Navas accompanied Mr. Kutty.

Published - October 01, 2024 10:17 am IST

