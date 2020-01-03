Jamaath to host Hindu wedding

Cheravally Muslim Jamaath Committee, Kayamkulam, will host a unique ceremony — a Hindu wedding — on January 19. According to the Jamaath Committee, Sarath Sasi of Krishnapuram and Anju Ashok, of Cheravally will tie the knot as per Hindu rituals. The marriage will be held at Fitrah Islamic Academy close to the Cheravally mosque between 12.10 p.m. and 12.30 p.m.

“The girl had lost her father a couple of years ago following a heart attack. Recently, her mother came to my house seeking help for conducting the marriage. She gave a letter which I presented before the Jamaath Committee. We decided to provide all help to the family. The marriage will be conducted under the aegis of the Jamaath Committee, but as per Hindu traditions and led by a Hindu priest. We will give her 10 sovereigns of gold and ₹2 lakh as a wedding gift and arrange food for around 500 guests,” said, Nujumudeen Alummoottil, secretary, Cheravally Muslim Jamaath Committee.

Bindu Ashok, mother of Anju, said the family was thankful to the Jamaath Committee. “We were not in a position to hold the wedding due to financial constraints. Nujumudeen had previously helped us. When we approached him, he promised all help,” Bindu said. Bindu has three children and the family is living in a rented house.