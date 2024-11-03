ADVERTISEMENT

Jamaat-e-Islami reaches out to Latin Church on Munambam issue

Published - November 03, 2024 02:23 am IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala leaders visited Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil at the Latin Archdiocese of Varapuzha on Saturday.

Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala Amir P. Mujeeb Rahman on Saturday visited Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of the Latin Archdiocese of Varapuzha and made an appeal for an amicable resolution of the Munambam land dispute.

Mr. Rahman said all religions aimed at ensuring peace and justice for the people, and that all sections should join hands to achieve this end. “There is a need to stay alert against communal polarisation engineered by some for narrow political gains. Those misguiding society should be called out,” he said according to a press note.

Mr. Rahman, the release said, wanted government intervention for an amicable solution to the issue. Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala Ernakulam district president Jamal Panayikkulam was among those who accompanied Mr. Rahman.

Auxiliary bishop Antony Valumkal and vicar generals Mathew Kallinkal and Mathew Elanjimittam attended the meeting. 

