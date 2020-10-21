Jallikattu bags Film Critics Award for best film

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 October 2020

Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier win prizes

Jallikattu directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery has been chosen as the best film at the 44th Kerala Film Critics Award for the year 2019.

Geetu Mohandas has been chosen as the best director for the film Moothon while Nivin Pauly won the best actor (in the male category) award for his performance in the same film.

Manju Warrier has been chosen for the best actor (in the female category) award for her performance in the film Prathi Poovankozhi.

Second best film

State-award winner Vasanthi, which was directed by Rahman brothers, won the second best film award by the critics.

Sajin Baabu was chosen for the best screenplay award for the film Biriyani.

The award for the best popular film went to Thanneermathan Dinangal, which was directed by A.D. Gireesh.

The Chalachitra Retnam lifetime achievement award has been bestowed on veteran Malayalam filmmaker Hariharan.

Mammootty felicitated

Actor Mammootty has been awarded with the Ruby Jubilee Award constituted to commemorate the 40th year of his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

Chalachitra Pratibha

Cinematographer S. Kumar, director and art director Nemom Pushparaj, actor Sethulekshmi, and photographer Kollam Mohan have been selected for the Chalachitra Prathibha awards.