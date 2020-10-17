Kerala

Jaleel’s gunman questioned, phone seized

Customs officers investigating the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage have reportedly confiscated a mobile phone used by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel’s gunman.

Mr. Jaleel was under a cloud of suspicion after he was found to have been involved in the import of religious texts using the same diplomatic channel. Mr. Jaleel was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency as part of separate investigations in the case.

Sources said the Customs team questioned Mr. Jaleel’s gunman Prajeesh at his house at Edappal and confiscated his mobile phone. It was reported that one of the accused in the gold smuggling case had called Mr. Prajeesh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 11:33:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/jaleels-gunman-questioned-phone-seized/article32883338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY