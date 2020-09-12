Jaleel must quit, says IUML’s Kunhalikutty

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has demanded that Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel step down, owning up moral responsibility for the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.
IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, addressing the media here on Saturday, also questioned the propriety of the CPI(M) polit bureau deciding whether Mr. Jaleel should quit or not.
“It is a public outcry over a State matter. It is not a party matter for the polit bureau to decide. A minister is a property of the State. He (Mr. Jaleel) has misused the State’s official position. And he is answerable to the State and its people,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.
“He can come back to the Cabinet if he is not found guilty. The law that is applicable to Sivasankar and Jayarajan is applicable to Mr. Jaleel too. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should make his stand clear on it,” said the IUML leader.
Also read: Opposition parties stage protests across Kerala demanding Minister Jaleel’s resignation
Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the government’s double standards became evident when it came to Mr. Jaleel. Mr. Sivasankar and Mr. Jayarajan stepped down not after they were convicted in a court of law. “The situation demands that the Minister quit,” he said.
He also lashed out at Mr. Jaleel for appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in a covert manner. “His covert use of a private vehicle to appear before the investigating agency was a clear breach of protocol. A minister should not go in a clandestine manner, as he is the public property and answerable to the public,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath