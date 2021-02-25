Jaleel: higher education reforms in final phase

The steps to strengthen the higher education sector in the State are in the final phase, Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel has said.
He was speaking after laying the stone for a new academic block at the Barton Hill Government Engineering College here.
Projects worth ₹3,000 crore are being executed currently to turn higher education institutions, including engineering colleges, into centres of excellence.
He said that around 225 new generation courses had been started in the higher education sector.
A model
Kerala’s public education sector was now a model for the entire country. The higher education sector would also be improved in a similar manner.
Before long, students from other States would be flocking for higher studies in Kerala, he said.
Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran presided.
The Minister said the higher education sector in the State had witnessed major changes in the past five years, with both academic and technological advancements happening. The basic infrastructure of colleges had also improved vastly, he said.
The new academic block at the Barton Hill college spread over 14,212 square feet is being built at a cost of ₹16.25 crore.
One of the old buildings in the campus was demolished to construct the building, which will have five storeys and two basement floors.
