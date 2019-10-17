Jaleel denies allegations

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel on Wednesday dismissed Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s allegation that he had helped an MG University BTech student get extra marks as ‘baseless.’

Mr. Chennithala could not present evidence of his or his staff’s involvement in the decision made by the university, Mr. Jaleel told a press meet. The Leader of the Opposition is influenced by a group which is upset over the positive changes ushered in by the LDF government in universities, according to Mr. Jaleel.

Besides, this was not the first instance of a university awarding moderation to students, he said. In 2012, during the UDF rule, the Syndicate of Calicut University had decided to award a moderation of 20 marks to engineering students, the Minister said.

The Syndicate and the academic council can decide whether moderation should be given, he added.