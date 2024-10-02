Jaleel bids adieu to parliamentary politics

K.T. Jaleel, Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent MLA from Tavanur and former Minister for Local Administration and Higher Education, said here on Wednesday that he ended his parliamentary politics.

“I will not contest any more elections, and will not take any political or governmental positions. I am fed up with the two decades of electoral politics,” he said.

Addressing the media, Mr. Jaleel said he wanted to travel, explore different cultures, and write about his experiences.

Rejecting the line toed by P.V. Anvar, his Assembly colleague from Malappuram district, Mr. Jaleel said the he agreed with what Mr. Anvar said about the police. “There have been people with strong communal biases in the police for long. Take the case of T.P. Senkumar. Who advocated for him? What did the Congress and the IUML get by making him the State’s DGP,” he asked.

Mr. Jaleel said that he would not oppose Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “I shall continue to be a CPI(M) sympathiser until my death,” he said.

Agreeing that there was ample evidence about the alleged illegal wealth amassment of Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajit Kumar, he said that the ADGP meeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders could not be accpected.

“The ADGP meeting RSS leaders cannot be justified at any cost. It should not have happened, no matter personal or official,” said Mr. Jaleel, assuring that there would be action from the government.

“The investigation by the State Police Chief is on. The report will be submitted within days. Please wait until then for the government action,” he said.

Mr. Jaleel rejected Mr. Anvar’s communal allegations against CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Mohandas. Mr. Anvar had called Mr. Mohandas an RSS man.

“Even his (Mr. Mohandas’s) enemies will not link him with the RSS,” said Mr. Jaleel. He also denied Mr. Anvar’s allegations against Chief Minister’s political secretary P. Sasi.

Earlier, CPI(M)’s Rajya Sabha member John Brittas released Mr. Jaleel’s book titled Swargasthanaya Gandhiji. Mr. Jaleel had given much hype to the book, linking its release with a potential twist in his political stand.

For the media and the people who anticipated something sensational from Mr. Jaleel, it was a damp squib.