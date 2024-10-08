Jaleel betrayed Muslim community, says Welfare Party

The Welfare Party of India (WPI) has accused CPI(M) independent MLA K.T. Jaleel of betraying the Muslim community for the Sangh Parivar forces in the country. The WPI district executive took the cudgels against Mr. Jaleel for his recent statement that most people involved in gold smuggling were Muslims.

The WPI challenged Dr. Jaleel to make clear the data on which his statement had been based. The WPI said Mr. Jaleel had turned into an ‘errand man’ for the Sangh Parivar to execute its communal agenda in Malappuram district.

It blamed Dr. Jaleel for ‘lying unconscionably for his personal gains in spite of being a Left Democratic Front (LDF) sympathiser’.

“Dr. Jaleel has betrayed the people of Malappuram, who elected him, as part of pleasing his bosses,” the WPI said.

The WPI also attacked the CPI(M) for its statement that the demand for a new district by bifurcating Malappuram had been raised by organisations with religious state perspectives. “This statement by the CPI(M) secretariat brought out that party’s anti-Muslim stand,” the WPI said.

The WPI challenged the CPI(M) to explain why it is democratic when someone demands a district with Neyyattinkara as its headquarters, and communal when someone demands bifurcation of Malappuram on the basis of population.

