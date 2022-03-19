Jalasabha to be inaugurated on World Water Day

Minister to launch month-long awareness campaign

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine is set to inaugurate Jalasabha (Kerala Water Parliament) at the Jubilee Memorial Animation Centre on the Bishop House compound, Vellayamblam, on Tuesday on the occasion of World Water Day.

The Minister will also inaugurate a one-month-long people’s awareness campaign titled Water-friendly Month with a message ‘water is life’ beginning on World Water Day and ending on World Earth Day on April 22.

As part of the World Water Day observance, water from 44 rivers will be collected in earthen pots and brought to the capital on March 21 in connection with a Jala Samrakshna Sandesha Yathra under the aegis of the Jal Jeevan Mission.