Jalanidhi project to address Munniyoor’s water shortage

Laying of pipelines for the Jalanidhi drinking water project for Munniyoor grama panchayat has begun. The work of a tank at Chelari is nearing completion and another one at Parekkavil near Munniyoor is half way through. The work of a purification plant at Parekkavil is in progress.
The Jalanidhi project being implemented with Japanese aid is expected to address the drinking water problem of over 5,400 families in Munniyoor panchayat. The tank at Parekkavil can store seven lakh litres of water and the one at Chelari 4.5 lakh litre.
It is estimated to cost ₹5.15 crore for the well, treatment plant and main pumping line, ₹2.7 crore for the Chelari tank and water boosting station at Mannattampara, and ₹12.27 crore for the pipeline laying and related work.
While the beneficiaries will bear 10 per cent of the cost, 15 per cent will be the responsibility of the panchayat. Jalanidhi will meet 75 per cent of the cost. The project is expected to supply 70 litres of water a day per person when it is completed in a year.
