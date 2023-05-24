ADVERTISEMENT

Jalanetra, KKEM bag SKOCH award

May 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Jalanetra was selected for the award from thousands of projects in different States

The Hindu Bureau

Jalanetra, the web-based Hydrographic Data Management System deployed by the Department of Hydrographic Survey, has won the SKOCH award for digital governance initiatives.

Jalanetra was selected for the award from thousands of projects in different States, a press note issued by the office of the Minister for Ports on Wednesday said.

The online system, accessed through a portal and mobile application developed by the Digital University, Kerala, uses digital maps to provide user agencies with data on water depth, underwater currents, tidal surge, coastal erosion, submerged topography, aquatic biodiversity, and pollution of water bodies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Development and Innovative Strategic Council (K-DISC), another initiative by the State government, has also won the SKOCH award for its Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) project that seeks to empower educated job seekers with industry-relevant skills and enable them to secure employment opportunities.

The Digital Workforce Management System, developed by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM), also offers candidates specialised training in communication skills to enhance their interview performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US