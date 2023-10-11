HamberMenu
‘Jalam Jeevitham’ initiative launched

October 11, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Children should become the agents of change in matters related to water conservation and waste management, Minister for Local Self-Governments M. B. Rajesh said on Wednesday.

Mr. Rajesh was inaugurating the ‘Jalam Jeevitham’ initiative, themed on water conservation and solid waste management, that are being implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0) scheme.

‘Jalam Jeevitham’ will be implemented in selected schools in 93 urban locations in the State. It is a joint initiative of the LSG Department Amrut Mission, Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) and the National Service Scheme (NSS). VHSE, NSS volunteers will visit 372 school campuses during October 16-31 for conducting awareness sessions.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Amrut Mission director Alex Varghese, LSG department principal director M. G. Rajamanickam, NSS regional director P. N. Santhosh, State NSS officer Ansar R.N., VHSE deputy director Sindhu R. were among those present.

