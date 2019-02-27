Jalam Jeevamritham campaign launched

The Water Resources Department has launched a water conservation and awareness campaign to tackle a potential drought and ensure adequate water availability during summer.

Named Jalam Jeevamritham, the campaign has two important aims: one, ensure water supply for humans and animals, and two, ensure supply for crops. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally launched the campaign here on Wednesday.

The campaign has the support of the departments of Local Self-Government, Revenue and Health, and the Haritha Keralam Mission.

Activities under the campaign include protecting available water resources, promoting judicious water use, and curbing misuse. It will also focus on identifying vulnerable locations and initiating focused supply schemes during the summer months.

For undertaking awareness activities, committees will be formed at the district and local body level with people’s representatives, government officers, volunteers and local experts as members.

A number of activities will be undertaken as part of Jalam Jeevamritham for combating a drought. These include propagation of rainwater harvesting programmes and construction of wells and ponds. Efforts would be made to utilise water collected in rock quarries, the department said.

Additionally, the campaign has a component to protect water sources from saline intrusion during summer and to conserve the sources of the Jalanidhi water supply schemes.