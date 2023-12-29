ADVERTISEMENT

Jal Shakti Abhiyan team visits Malappuram

December 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Jal Shakti Abhiyan team examining a water conservation project being implemented in Malappuram on December 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-member team of the Centre’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) paid a three-day visit to Malappuram as part of the Union government’s ‘Catch the Rain 2023’ post-monsoon campaign.

The team examined various schemes being implemented as part of the JSA in the district. The team comprising JSA Central nodal officer Sujit Karthikeyan and Central Ground Water Board scientist Kuldeep Gopal Bhartariya expressed satisfaction at the functioning of the schemes.

JSA district nodal officer and Ground Water department district officer A. Anita Nair and hydrologist A.P. Sreejit made presentations at a meeting held at the District Collector’s chamber. District-level officers of various departments and Ground Water department officials attended the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central team examined 15 water conservation projects being implemented under the JSA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US