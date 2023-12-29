Jal Shakti Abhiyan team visits Malappuram

December 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A two-member team of the Centre’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) paid a three-day visit to Malappuram as part of the Union government’s ‘Catch the Rain 2023’ post-monsoon campaign.

The team examined various schemes being implemented as part of the JSA in the district. The team comprising JSA Central nodal officer Sujit Karthikeyan and Central Ground Water Board scientist Kuldeep Gopal Bhartariya expressed satisfaction at the functioning of the schemes.

JSA district nodal officer and Ground Water department district officer A. Anita Nair and hydrologist A.P. Sreejit made presentations at a meeting held at the District Collector’s chamber. District-level officers of various departments and Ground Water department officials attended the meeting.

The Central team examined 15 water conservation projects being implemented under the JSA.