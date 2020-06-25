Jal Jeevan Mission to have three phases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 June 2020

Operational guidelines released by State government

The Centrally assisted rural water supply initiative Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) will broadly have three phases of activity during its implementation in Kerala, according to the operational guidelines released by the State government.

The first phase, spanning three to six months, will be dedicated to planning, capacity building, selection of panchayats, formation of panchayat-level water and sanitation committees, and signing of agreements for project implementation, according to a document released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the formal launch of the JJM in Kerala on June 18.

Ideally, the implementation stage — which constitutes the second phase — will range from six to 12 months. Assessment of water sources and quality inspections, development of water sources and basic infrastructure, geo-tagging, tariff fixation, and commissioning of water supply schemes will be carried out in this phase.

The third phase will include operation and maintenance of the water supply schemes, grey water management and training programmes.

Panchayats responsible

Under the Central guidelines for the JJM, panchayats are primarily responsible for the implementation and future maintenance of the schemes. In the 2020-21 fiscal, the Water Resources Department hopes to provide 10 lakh water connections through it at an expected cost of ₹1,525 crore, to be borne equally by the State and the Centre.

By 2024, as many as 52.85 lakh rural households will get tap connections. The guidelines also set out the methods for providing the new connections. Maximum water connections will be issued through ongoing and completed water supply projects of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Jalanidhi, block and district panchayats, and other agencies.

Broadly, two types of infrastructure will be developed for the JJM. One, infrastructure required within the panchayat for development of water sources, grey water management and groundwater replenishment, and, two, infrastructure required for bulk water supply to panchayats wherever necessary. On June 8, the government had issued orders forming the State Water and Sanitation Mission and the district-level water and sanitation missions which will oversee the work.