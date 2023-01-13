Jal Jeevan Mission: Thiruvananthapuram district at halfway mark

January 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram district is at the halfway mark in providing tap connections to rural homes under the centrally-assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said on Friday.

So far, 50.67% of the targeted households have been provided connections. By 2025, a little over 6.86 lakh rural homes in the district will be equipped with piped water supply, Mr. Augustine said, after reviewing the district-level progress of work on Friday.

The government has sanctioned ₹2,843.26 crore for the works, according to him. The district has 6,86,812 households in 73 grama panchayats.

At present, 3.47 lakh rural households in the district have functional household tap connections (FHTC). This include 1.66 lakh connections that existed prior to JJM and 1.80 lakh connections that were provided under it. Steps are under way to provide the remaining 3.38 lakh connections at the earliest, Mr. Augustine said.

Overcoming hurdles

Land acquisition is one of the major hurdles in completing the individual schemes on time. Government land is yet to be acquired in three locations and privately-held land in 10.

Mr. Augustine directed officials to consult other departments, primarily the PWD, to remove hurdles connected to the laying of pipes under roads. MLAs V. Sasi, D. K. Murali, A. Ansalan, G. Stephen, O. S. Ambika and V. K. Prasanth, representatives of local bodies, Kerala Water Authority managing director S. Venkatesapathi, District Collector Geromic George were present.

