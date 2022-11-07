Jal Jeevan Mission: District-level reviews afoot to assess progress of work in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

In an attempt to step up the pace of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) rural water supply scheme, the Water Resources department has launched detailed district-level reviews to assess the progress of work.

Over the last few days, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine held meetings in Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts. The Minister will meet MLAs and panchayat representatives and the Kerala Water Authority (the main implementation agency) in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Wednesday.

The Minister’s office said the exercise, which will cover all the districts, is expected to conclude by mid-December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Implemented on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis by the Centre and the States, the JJM envisions functional tap connections in all rural homes in the country by 2024. With 44.30% of houses covered, Kerala is among the nine States – and the only one in the southern region – that are yet to touch the halfway mark, according to Central government data.

Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat and Haryana have reported 100% coverage. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are swiftly closing in on the target.

Of the total 70.61 lakh rural hoses in Kerala, 31.28 lakh have tap water connections, as per the latest updates. At the time of JJM launch in April 2020 in the State, 54 lakh rural houses were without tap connection. Since then, only 14.64 lakh fresh connections have been provided.

Among the districts in Kerala, only three – Alappuzha (59.75%), Ernakulam (58.81%) and Kollam (56.53%) — have reported rural households with more than 50% tap connection coverage. Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod are at the bottom of the list with below 30% coverage. Twenty panchayats and 27 villages have been certified as having achieved the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ status where all houses in those units boast tap water supply.

Land-related problems pose the biggest hurdle in completing JJM works on time, said a Water Resources department official. ‘‘It is especially difficult where private land is involved and funds have to be found to acquire these. The Minister has directed panchayats and MLAs to sort out such issues and speed up the process,’‘ the official added.