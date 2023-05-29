Jal Jeevan Mission: ₹551.63 crore to be released as State share

May 29, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has accorded sanction for releasing ₹551.63 crore to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) as its share in the second tranche of the second instalment for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) rural household tap connection programme.

The money constitutes the State’s share for JJM, whose cost is shared 50:50 by the Centre and the State. The second tranche of the second instalment for the 2022-23 financial year consists of ₹1,103.26 crore.

In March, the Centre had released ₹551.63 crore as its share for the second tranche. To match the Central input, the State Water Resources department issued orders on May 25 releasing an equal amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from providing tap connections to rural homes, the money will also be spent on associated support systems, water quality monitoring, and surveillance.

Kerala ranks among the eight States that are yet to report 50% coverage, although the State is inching towards the halfway mark. Of the 70.78 lakh targeted rural households in the State, 34.46 lakh have tap connections.

Among the Kerala districts, only Kollam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Kannur have crossed the halfway point so far.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, during a visit to Kerala in April to review the progress of work, had urged the State to step up pace.

The Central government has set a 2024 deadline for achieving 100% coverage of rural homes through JJM.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.