Jail superintendent, two others suspended

Death of an accused at quarantine centre

District jail superintendent and two other prison officers were placed under suspension pending inquiry in connection with the death of an accused in the ganja case at Ambilikala hostel, the quarantine centre of the jail department.

Superintendent Raju Abraham has been placed under suspension as he should have been more vigilant in avoiding such malpractices in the quarantine centre of the department, according to Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh.

Two prison officers A.R. Ramesh and M.S. Arun, who were allegedly involved in the torture of Shemeer, an accused in a ganja case; and a 17-year-old boy, arrested for vehicle theft; were placed under suspension. Shemeer later died at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital,

Two other jail officers, who were on duty on the day Shemeer died, were transferred earlier. The two officers, who have been placed under suspension, were involved in both cases. The DGP has asked to close down Ambilikala, the quarantine centre. Now onwards three blocks in the district jail, which lay vacant, will be used as quarantine centre for prisoners.

The disciplinary action was taken on the basis of DGP’s visit to Ambilikkala COVID care centre, Viyyur sub jail and Juvenile home at Ramavarmapuram, where the minor boy, who was alleged torture, was shifted. Mr. Singh collected statements from the other complainants too.

Further action in Shemeer’s case will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report, the DGP said.