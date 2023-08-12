ADVERTISEMENT

Jaick C. Thomas is LDF candidate in Puthuppally bypoll

August 12, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also slated to announce its candidate for the election soon

The Hindu Bureau

Jaick C. Thomas | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The battle for Puthuppally, which is going for a byelection following the death of its long-serving legislator Oommen Chandy, has begun to hot up with the Left Democratic Front on Saturday officially declaring Jaick C. Thomas as its candidate.

With this, the Assembly constituency is bracing for a close battle between two relatively young candidates. While the 37-year-old Chandy Oommen, fielded by the Congress, is contesting to the Assembly for the first time, Mr. Thomas has already contested from Puthuppally on two occasions in 2016 and 2021, though without success.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also slated to announce its candidate for the election soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The UDF, which has gone ahead in the election campaign by naming its candidate first, is slated to hold its election convention on August 14. The LDF will organise its election convention on August 16.

An array of national and State-level leaders of all parties are likely to come down to Puthuppally to lead the campaign. While speculations are rife about the arrival of the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in support of Mr. Oommen, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to attend a couple of events to be organised by the Left front.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US