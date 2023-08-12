HamberMenu
Jaick C. Thomas is LDF candidate in Puthuppally bypoll

The National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also slated to announce its candidate for the election soon

August 12, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The battle for Puthuppally, which is going for a byelection following the death of its long-serving legislator Oommen Chandy, has begun to hot up with the Left Democratic Front on Saturday officially declaring Jaick C. Thomas as its candidate.

With this, the Assembly constituency is bracing for a close battle between two relatively young candidates. While the 37-year-old Chandy Oommen, fielded by the Congress, is contesting to the Assembly for the first time, Mr. Thomas has already contested from Puthuppally on two occasions in 2016 and 2021, though without success.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also slated to announce its candidate for the election soon.

The UDF, which has gone ahead in the election campaign by naming its candidate first, is slated to hold its election convention on August 14. The LDF will organise its election convention on August 16.

An array of national and State-level leaders of all parties are likely to come down to Puthuppally to lead the campaign. While speculations are rife about the arrival of the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in support of Mr. Oommen, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to attend a couple of events to be organised by the Left front.

