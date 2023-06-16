Jaguar, zebra to reach city zoo soon, says Minister

June 16, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Jaguars and zebras will reach the city zoo from countries abroad soon, Minister for Zoos J. Chinchurani has said.

She was speaking ahead of the release of two lions brought from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, into open enclosures for display to zoo visitors on Thursday morning.

The lion, aged six, and lioness, aged five, were named Leo and Nayla, respectively, by the Minister.

The pair of lions, she said, had reached the city zoo after a long wait as part of a long process to address the shortage of many animals. With the Thrissur zoo being transformed into a zoological park under the Forest department as per Union government laws, efforts had been made to increase the attractions at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo that had the maximum animals so that people, especially children, could view diverse animals.

The zoo had got in touch with many States and countries abroad too. Some permissions had been received from the Central Zoo Authority for animal exchange and the lions, common langurs, and emu were brought from Tirupati by road accordingly. More animals, including common langurs and birds, would reach the zoo in the next couple of months as part of exchanges. So, the zoo would house more animals and breed more of them in future.

Animals in excess at the city zoo would be shifted to the Thrissur zoo. It had also sought that some of the tigers captured by the Forest department and moved to the Thrissur zoo be brought to Thiruvananthapuram. A favourable decision was expected, she said.

The missing female langur and her partner which had been brought from Tirupati had been in quarantine for a week before she was let out in the enclosure as a trial to acclimatise her with the new surroundings. Also, such animals had to be kept in open enclosures, and not closed ones. The female langur had escaped but had returned to the zoo compound since her mate was here. It was safe atop a tree, and would come down to the ground on her own without any need for darting. It was eating tender leaves on the tree. Food had also been left at the bottom of the tree as a precaution. The only thing to do was ensure that it was not disturbed. Its mate was safe within sighting distance, the Minister said.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, zoo director S. Abu, zoo senior veterinary surgeon Jacob Alexander, employees of the zoo and museum were present on the occasion.

