Rainfall slump hits Marayur jaggery too

Shortfall in northeast monsoon has considerably affected the yield per acre and quality of the famed Marayur jaggery.

Farmers say the level of production has fallen to 30 to 20 kg per acre of land. In addition, the juice content has been affected and this reflects on the quality of jaggery. Traditionally produced Marayur jaggery is known for its quality and and fetches a fair price for the farmers. As per official estimates, over 700 ha of land here is under sugarcane cultivation.

The northeast monsoon is the main rainy season here and a fall in rainfall could impact the total production, extending to a year. According to Arumugham, who has taken land on lease close to Kanthallur, the drop in rainfall has affected the crop in different stages of growth and this will have a long-term effect on the jaggery production. It is estimated that there has been a drop of 40% to 45% in the rainfall. The most drought-hit areas are Karshanadu, Pius Nagar, Mashivayal, Kottakalam and areas near Kanthallur.

Mr Arumugham said the yield per acre was different in each farm. “Though the farmers get 80 sacks (60 kg per sack) per acre of land, there are farms that provide over 100 sacks of jaggery. Almost all the farms have been affected by the change in climatic conditions, he said, adding those who used to get 80 sacks of jaggery now get only 55 to 52 sacks per acre. Though the price is at a high of ₹3,300 a sack, the production drop has badly affected the farmers, he said.

In view of the high quality of Marayur jaggery and its traditional way of production, the State government recently took the initiative to get geographical indication (GI) tag for Marayur jaggery.

According to farmer Sojan, there was conversion of lands from sugarcane cultivation to other crops owing to the high fluctuation in prices and labour costs. The jaggery production is done manually in the units attached to the farms. With fake produce being marketed as Mrayur jaggery flooding the State, visitors to the farms and direct purchase by firms constituted the main buyers.